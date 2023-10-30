Feenstra Helps Lead Legislation to Bolster National Weather Service, Enhance Weather Forecasting for Iowa Agriculture

Last week, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) helped introduce the Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Reauthorization Act of 2023. This comprehensive weather legislation includes two bills – the Weather Innovation for the Next Generation (WING) Act and the National Weather Service Communications Improvement Act – both of which were originally sponsored by Feenstra and passed the U.S. House of Representatives last Congress.

“Building on my work to secure relief for Iowa farmers and producers following the devastating 2020 derecho and to make derecho damage expenses eligible under the WHIP+ program, I am proud to help lead the Weather Act reauthorization. This legislation will enhance our national weather forecasting capabilities to ensure that our communities receive timely updates when severe weather strikes and that our farmers can count on reliable weather information,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I am also excited that this comprehensive package includes two of my bills, both of which passed the House last Congress – the Weather Innovation for the Next Generation Act and the National Weather Service Communications Improvement Act – to improve weather radar detection and modernize the National Weather Service’s outdated communications network. Born and raised in rural Iowa, I know the importance of accurate forecasts and timely warnings during tornadoes and derechos. This important legislation will safeguard our communities, support our farmers, protect property, and save lives.”

Inspired by a 2019 U.S. Air Force report to Congress on the impact of wind farms on weather radar accuracy, the WING Act requires the National Weather Service to coordinate with the Assistant Administrator for Oceanic and Atmospheric Research and establish an R&D program to improve weather radar detection and prediction capabilities when physical structures like wind turbines obstruct radar line of sight.

The National Weather Service Communications Improvement Act would modernize the National Weather Service’s (NWS) outdated communications network – NWS Chat – which disseminates critical, time-sensitive information to broadcasters, emergency managers, and the general public during severe weather events. As part of its Integrated Dissemination Program update, NWS has identified several systematic upgrades critical to its emergency communications operation, including the need to replace NWS Chat.

Full legislative text of the Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Reauthorization Act of 2023 can be found HERE.