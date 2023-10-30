Obits
Douglas “Doug” Adams
Otho, IA
Douglas “Doug” Adams, age 76 of Otho, IA passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Paula J. Baber Hospice House in Fort Dodge, Iowa after a multi-year cancer battle.
Memorial services will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 South Clark St., Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Les Green officiating.
A visitation will be held 9:00 A.M. until service time at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday at the church.
Burial of cremains will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Honor Guard Post #121.