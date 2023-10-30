Douglas “Doug” Adams, age 76 of Otho, IA passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Paula J. Baber Hospice House in Fort Dodge, Iowa after a multi-year cancer battle.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 South Clark St., Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Les Green officiating.

A visitation will be held 9:00 A.M. until service time at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday at the church.

Burial of cremains will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Honor Guard Post #121.