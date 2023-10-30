Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/30/23 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider taking action on board members who will sign required paperwork for sale of County Farm

9:25 a.m. Consider pay estimate no. 10 for HVAC Replacement project with Mechanical Air Systems Co., discuss change order for upgrading LED lighting in Courthouse and LEC

9:35 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:45 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

10:00 a.m. Informational meeting with landowners of DD # 81 Lateral 341

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item