Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/30/23 (LIVE)
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/754285133
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider taking action on board members who will sign required paperwork for sale of County Farm
9:25 a.m. Consider pay estimate no. 10 for HVAC Replacement project with Mechanical Air Systems Co., discuss change order for upgrading LED lighting in Courthouse and LEC
9:35 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:45 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
10:00 a.m. Informational meeting with landowners of DD # 81 Lateral 341
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item