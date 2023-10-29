Forest City Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams Finish at State

The Forest City boys and girls cross country teams were at the state meet Saturday morning, closing the season strong.

The Forest City girls finished 5th overall, led by medalist Bethany Warren (14th).

Warren made statewide headlines last week when she competed in both cross-country state qualifiers on the same day as the Forest City volleyball Region 1 Semifinal. Warren’s volleyball teammates braved the cold to watch her run at the state meet.

Warren’s time of 19:35 is her personal record and, again, breaks her own Forest City school record.

Forest City’s outstanding freshman, Carmen Sharp, came in 29th at her first state meet. She also ran a PR time of 20:11 and was in 41st place at the 1-mile mark and 37th at the 2-mile, continuing to improve her position at each split.

Zoey Holmes finished her XC career with a 57th place finish and another Indian PR in a time of 20:46.9. Holmes fell to 65th place at the 2-mile split but raced herself back into the top 60, passing eight girls on the way to the finish line.

Claire Weaver came in with a PR time 20:50 to finish just behind Holmes in 59th place for the Indians. She was consistent throughout the race, checking in at her finishing position 59th at the 2-mile mark and 56th place at the 1-mile marker.

Emilie Weaver closed her senior season racing at the state meet for Forest City. She finished in 75th place in a time of 21:13.

Forest City’s final two runners were freshman Ashlee Aukes in 128th at 23:11. She passed three girls between the 2-mile marker and the finish line. While Taylor Gassman finished her senior season with a 139 for Forest City, not every girl in the state gets to end at the state meet like Gassman, Holmes, and Weaver did after a fantastic season.

The Forest City boys finished eighth at the state meet, scoring 221 points, which was pretty impressive for a team of underclassmen.

Silas Gann led the way for the Indians, finishing in 56th place in a time of 17:18.1. The sophomore spoke with KIOW following his race:

Finishing shortly after, Gann was freshman Keagan Albertson in a time of 17:19.2. He passed 14 athletes throughout the race, as he was 73rd at the first-mile mark.

Ethan Bertram finished with a PR time of 17:25.3 to close out his sophomore season at the state meet.

Cooper Blaser and Grant Gayther finished back-t0-back in 70th and 71st places. Gayther’s time of 17:31.7 was his PR, while Blaser was in 87th place during the first mile of his first state meet. He raced up 17 spots for the Indians to finish 70th overall.

Not far behind that tandem was Daunta Berg in 73rd place. Berg, a freshman, was racing in his first state cross country meet and hit his PR of 17:33.6. Holden Reynolds closed out the Indians lineup with a solid 88th place finish for the Indians in a time of 17:59.2.