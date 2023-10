Now There are Two Running Electric School Buses in Iowa

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is now running two all-electric school buses, the only ones in the state. School Transportation Manager Scott Wing says the e-buses have several advantages, including the fact they’re eco-friendly.

The e-buses are part of the district’s partnership with the Iowa Department of Transporation and Alliant Energy. The Nevada and Sigourney school districts acquired electric-diesel hybrid buses in 2008.