Fall Foliage Update

Fuel up the car and load up the camera — for one of the best times of year to visit the Iowa countryside.

Northeast Iowa’s fall color season has been a bit unusual, starting out early with vibrant colors. The color change slowed after recent precipitation. All species, except oaks, are turning color.

Hard maples are showing more orange and some red in north central and northwest Iowa, but not at peak yet. Hackberry, cottonwood and walnut are showing yellow.

Colors are coming on in central Iowa but are not at peak yet. Hickory, walnut, cottonwood, and hackberry are bright yellow. Virginia creeper vines are bright red and crimson.

Poison ivy, sumac and Virginia creeper are turning bright red in southeast Iowa. Scattered white ash are showing some purple. Maples are red, yellow and orange.

Walnut, cottonwood and silver maple have turned yellow in south central Iowa and are losing their leaves. Hickories are just starting to turn yellow. Sumac and dogwood shrubs are showing bright red to deep purples.

Missouri River cottonwoods are just starting to turn yellow in west central Iowa and will put on a very colorful show. Sumacs have turned purple, which generally signals the start of oaks changing colors. Ash are turning yellow.

Oaks are starting to get tinges of colors in southwest Iowa. Cottonwoods turned yellow last week. White ash are turning purple.

Fun ways to celebrate Iowa forests this fall

Iowa’s forests are unique, hidden gems in a land of farm fields and grasslands. Some of the most beautiful forests in the Midwest are found in Iowa.

Here’s some fun options for you and your family to celebrate Iowa forests this fall.