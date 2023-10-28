BULLDOGS STRIKE GOLD IN FORT DODGE

Friday afternoon, the Lake Mills cross country team ran to the school’s second-ever team state championship at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Kennedy Park outside Fort Dodge.

“God has truly blessed us,” said senior Justin Rygh, who finished sixth overall, leading the way for the Bulldogs. “I remember back to my sophomore year when I barely missed qualifying as an individual and was so disappointed. If you would’ve told me then in two years, we’d be winning a state championship – I’d laugh in your face”.

Rygh finished 6th overall at 16:14.9 and embraced with his Dad just after finishing.

Kade Van Roekel finished 24th overall and has a special relationship with the team’s coach, Beth Van Roekel – Kade’s mom.

“My mom stepped up because no one else would, and it means the world to have my mom step up to help us succeed like this,” said Kade. He added, “(the relationship) means a lot because I can talk cross country whenever I want with her, all the time at home – it’s been really fun.”

“All my gosh, I just want to cry,” said Coach Van Roekel. She added, “These guys have worked so hard all year, and I knew we had a chance.”

Knute Rogne was Lake Mills’ third finisher in 27th place and said he and Kade wanted to stick close to each other like they had all year long, “We got out hard, me and Kade, and we were right with each other trying to pass, as many people as we can.” He added that winning a state championship “means a lot,” “Coming into the season, we kinda had it in mind, but like we didn’t think about it until halfway throughout the season.”

Lake Mills started the season ranked third in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. Still, everyone felt the race was for second behind AC/GC, who started the season ranked first and stayed in that spot throughout the entire season until the Bulldogs scored 26 more points at Friday’s state meet.

The Bulldogs ran in similar but worse conditions during the Top of Iowa Conference meet earlier this year, and Rygh says this is his kind of weather, “It was a great race, the wind, this is my prime weather – I love this kind of weather,” he said.

Other Lake Mills runners, Hayden Thompson, finished 37th, Stephen Brandenburg 75th, Kacey Renneker 117th, and Royce Peterson 132nd.

A large crowd of Bulldog fans braved the cold to watch the title run, and Knute says they support other sports, and the school community supports them, “It’s big because cross country isn’t the most important sport to people, but it is to me – so it’s a big deal for people to come out and support us.”

The Bulldogs finished 11th overall last year, and only two of the team members changed in this year’s race, but after a year of hard work and determination – the Bulldogs reign supreme in Class 1A cross country.

The 2023 cross country team joins the 2000 wrestling dual team as team championships at Lake Mills.

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

1 Lake Mills 111 4 17 19 23 48 (77) (90)

2 ACGC 137 3 22 24 39 49 (56) (59)

3 Woodbine Community 147 1 12 35 36 63 (71) (85)

4 Grundy Center 153 2 16 34 50 51 (99) (106)

5 Danville 176 14 20 29 47 66 (79) (95)

6 Regina Iowa City 179 31 33 37 38 40 (41) (42)

7 Earlham 186 25 28 43 44 46 (81) (89)

8 Madrid 220 6 8 60 70 76 (102) (108)

9 Ankeny Christian Academy 232 13 21 64 65 69 (73) (80)

10 Pekin 233 7 32 54 62 78 (92) (100)

11 St. Albert Council Bluffs 242 18 26 57 58 83 (94) (107)

12 Maquoketa Valley Delhi 244 5 27 55 61 96

13 Ogden 255 11 45 53 72 74 (75) (87)

14 Beckman Catholic Dyersville 312 15 30 84 86 97 (103) (104)

15 St. Edmond Fort Dodge 329 10 52 68 98 101 (105) (109)