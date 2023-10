Friday, October 27th

2nd Round State Football Playoffs Lake Mills at Saint Ansgar 6:15 PM KIOW/LM Video Stream

2nd Round State Football Playoffs West Hancock at Starmont 6:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Saturday, October 28th

Iowa State Football at Baylor University 12:30 PM Airtime 2:35 PM Kickoff KIOW

UNI Football at Illinois State 11:00 aM Airtime 12:05 PM Kickoff KHAM

Tuesday, October 31st

Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Wednesday, November 1st

Warriors Live from the Paddler’s Tap 7:00 PM KIOW