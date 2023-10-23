Meetings & AgendasNewsVideoWright
Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/23/23 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live be clicking the link above.
The proposed agenda is as follows:
- Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
- Approve tentative agenda.
- Approve minutes of last meeting.
- Approve claims for payment.
- Open forum for public input.
- Review and take action on modification of promissory installment notes with Belmond Growth Alliance, Clarion Development Alliance, & Eagle Grove Community Development Corporation.
- Review and act on the Tax Increment Financing indebtedness certification for:
a. Agribusiness Park
b. ReNewTrients
c. Windfarm UR Area South Plan
- 9:30 a.m. Review and Act on Construction permit for JT Dean in Section 24, Norway Township.
- Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Secondary Roads Update
- Old Business.
- New Business.
- Update on meetings.