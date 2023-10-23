Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/23/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live be clicking the link above.

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda. Approve minutes of last meeting. Approve claims for payment. Open forum for public input.

Review and take action on modification of promissory installment notes with Belmond Growth Alliance, Clarion Development Alliance, & Eagle Grove Community Development Corporation.

Review and act on the Tax Increment Financing indebtedness certification for:

a. Agribusiness Park

b. ReNewTrients

c. Windfarm UR Area South Plan

9:30 a.m. Review and Act on Construction permit for JT Dean in Section 24, Norway Township.

Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update