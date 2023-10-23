Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/23/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Discussion/possible action – Winnebago River Watershed Management Authority Agreement

12. Water System Improvement Project

13. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

14. WINN-WORTH BETCO

15. EMS Continued Discussion

16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

17. Department Head Discussion

18. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting –

b. Workshop – Potential Purchase of Real Estate (Closed Session per 21.5 (j) of the Code of Iowa) &

Custodial/Grounds Duties discussion – October 23 – 9:00 A.M.

c. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25

d. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30

A.M.

e. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30

A.M.

f. IDDA – Annual Conference – Best Western Starlite Village Hotel, Fort Dodge, IA – December 1

Adjourn