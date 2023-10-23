Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/23/23 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Discussion/possible action – Winnebago River Watershed Management Authority Agreement
12. Water System Improvement Project
13. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates
14. WINN-WORTH BETCO
15. EMS Continued Discussion
16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
17. Department Head Discussion
18. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting –
b. Workshop – Potential Purchase of Real Estate (Closed Session per 21.5 (j) of the Code of Iowa) &
Custodial/Grounds Duties discussion – October 23 – 9:00 A.M.
c. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25
d. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30
A.M.
e. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30
A.M.
f. IDDA – Annual Conference – Best Western Starlite Village Hotel, Fort Dodge, IA – December 1
Adjourn