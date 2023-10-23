Rain Falls but More is Needed Locally

The area is headed into an active precipitation week and there’s still hope that the remainder of the fall will bring heavier moisture than normal that can help cut back the ongoing drought in Iowa.

Locally, the eastern half of Winnebago County and most of Hancock County are under a D-2 (Drought Level 2) designation. Half of Worth and most of Cerro Gordo counties along with most of Wright and Franklin Counties are under D-4 designations.

DNR hydrologist Tim Hall says recent rains weren’t enough to make a big dent but did erase the areas of D-4 or extreme drought.

The D-3 designation is extreme drought compared to the D-4 exceptional drought designation. There is only a small sliver of the state that has no drought. Hall says late fall has not been the best time to make up a moisture deficit, though there have been exceptions.

He says warmer temperatures would help, as they keep the ground from freezing and shutting out water.

The short-term forecast has the potential for some rains in the coming week.

Hall says any rain we get before the ground freezes is a bonus in helping build up of the groundwater that has been way behind for months.