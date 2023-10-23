HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: IHSAA ALL CLASSES PODS

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced four four-team pods for all seven football classes on Saturday morning. The road to the UNI-DOME final four is now set, with the winners of the pods advancing to the semifinals.

CLASS 5A

POD A

Linn-Mar, Marion (4-5) at Southeast Polk (9-0)

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (6-3) at Cedar Falls (6-3)

POD B

Sioux City, East (5-4) vs. Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. (8-1), at Williams Stadium

Johnston (5-4) at Ankeny (6-3)

POD C

Valley, W.D.M. (4-5) at Pleasant Valley (8-1)

Prairie, Cedar Rapids (5-4) at Waukee (7-2)

POD D

Ankeny Centennial (5-4) at Waukee Northwest (7-2)

Iowa City, City High (6-3) at Bettendorf (7-2)

CLASS 4A

POD A

Newton (6-3) at Western Dubuque (8-1)

Decorah (6-3) at North Scott (7-2)

POD B

LeMars (7-2) at Lewis Central (7-2)

ADM (6-3) at Denison-Schleswig (7-2)

POD C

Norwalk (5-4) at Glenwood (7-2)

Pella (6-3) at Bondurant-Farrar (7-2)

POD D

Ballard (5-4) at North Polk (7-2)

Indianola (6-3) at Xavier, Cedar Rapids (7-2)

CLASS 3A

POD A

Harlan Community (6-3) at Creston (9-0)

Nevada (7-2) at Webster City (7-2)

POD B

Fort Madison (6-3) at Solon (8-1)

Assumption, Davenport (7-2) at West Delaware (6-3)

POD C

Humboldt (5-4) at Williamsburg (8-1)

Independence (7-2) at Mount Vernon (8-1)

POD D

Algona (6-3) at Sioux Center (8-1)

Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (8-1) at Clear Lake (8-1)

CLASS 2A

POD A

Roland-Story (7-2) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0)

Clarinda (7-2) at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (7-2)

POD B

Union, LaPorte City (3-6) at Van Meter (9-0)

Mid-Prairie, Wellman (5-4) at PCM (7-2)

POD C

Western Christian, Hull (7-2) at West Lyon (8-1)

New Hampton (4-5) at Spirit Lake (8-1)

POD D

Jesup (6-3) at Monticello (8-1)

Camanche (5-4) at Mediapolis (7-2)

CLASS 1A

POD A

Pella Christian (7-2) at Grundy Center (9-0)

Dike-New Hartford (6-3) at Sigourney/Keota (8-1)

POD B

AHSTW (6-3) at Underwood (8-1)

Treynor (8-1) at OABCIG (7-2)

POD C

Sumner-Fredericksburg (8-1) at Emmetsburg (7-2)

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo (7-2) at South Hamilton (8-1)

POD D

West Branch (6-3) at MFL MarMac (8-1)

Wilton (8-1) at Regina, Iowa City (8-1)

CLASS A

POD A

Lake Mills (7-2) at Saint Ansgar (9-0)

East Buchanan (7-2) at Lisbon (9-0)

POD B

MMCRU (7-2) at Woodbury Central (9-0)

Logan-Magnolia (8-1) vs. Akron-Westfield (8-1), at LeMars

POD C

West Hancock (8-1) at Starmont (8-1)

Maquoketa Valley (7-2) at Wapsie Valley (8-1)

POD D

Central Decatur (6-3) at Madrid (9-0)

Lynnville-Sully (8-1) at ACGC (9-0)

EIGHT-PLAYER

POD A

Moravia (8-2) at Winfield-Mount Union (9-0)

WACO (7-1) at Don Bosco, Gilbertville (8-1)

POD B

Exira-EHK (6-3) at Bedford (9-0)

Lenox (8-1) at Audubon (8-1)

POD C

West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at CAM, Anita (9-0)

St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0) at Bishop Garrigan, Algona (8-1)

POD D

Iowa Valley (7-2) at Clarksville (10-0)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-1) at Central City (8-1)