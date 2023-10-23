Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/23/23 (LIVE)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. James Joslin, Mechanical Air Systems, re: update on HVAC project

9:30 a.m. Jason Lackore, Conservation, re: review and possibly consider weed commissioner’s report for 2023, review and possibly consider 2024 Weed Commissioner Certification form.

10:00 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, sign lease agreements for Secondary Road ground: 37.7 acres in section 27, Orthel Twp (Hutchins Pit) with Devin Fish; 52.34 acres in section 26, Liberty Twp (Klemme Pit) with Devin Fish; 24.64 acres in section 26, Liberty Twp (Klemme Pasture) with Grant and Brenda Anderson; 8.24 acres in section 26, Liberty Twp (Klemme Hay Ground) with Grant and Brenda Anderson; 52.48 acres in section 11, Crystal Twp (Austin Pit) with S&S Farm Partnership; 5.8 acres in section 14, Garfield Twp (Schlicht Pit) with Josh Crawford

10:15 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, consider issuance of Improvement Certificates of Drainage for certificate numbers 500, 501, 502, 503

10:25 a.m. Consider transfer of funds from Hancock County Medical Benefit Account to Hancock County Medical Benefit fund.

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item