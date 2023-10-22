Wright County Benefits from Batch and Build Water Quality Projects

The Iowa Department of Agriculture is trying a new approach called “batch and build” to address runoff that impacts water quality. Ag Secretary Mike Naig says it involves doing several water quality projects together.

Naig says it brings more people in to get more done.

He says there is more efficiency in the work.

The bioreactors and buffers at the edge of fields help remove nitrates from the water that comes off tile lines. The Ag Department is working with the Wright County Soil and Water Conservation District on the first phase of the Boone River watershed project with a goal of installing more than 25 edge of field conservation projects. Other similar projects are in Calhoun, Jasper and Boone County.