Viola Irene (Trytten) Simmons, age 79, of Lake Mills, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, October 20, 2023 at her home in Lake Mills.

A funeral service for Viola will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 28 2023 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St. in Lake Mills, with Ms. Sondra Nelson, lay minister officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 until the service time at Salem Church.

Burial will be in Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

Schott Funeral Homes- Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is assisting the family with arrangements.