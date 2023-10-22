Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: Standing with Israel, celebrating National Pork Month, and opening new export markets for our farmers and producers. That and more \u2013 remember to follow my Facebook page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0and my Twitter page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0to stay up-to-date throughout the week!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSTANDING WITH ISRAEL\r\n\r\nOn October 6th, the world watched in horror as Hamas terrorists launched an all-out assault on Israel and murdered innocent people.\r\n\r\nThe details are sickening, but we cannot ignore these atrocities.\r\n\r\nRead my latest article in the Fort Dodge Messenger about my strong support for Israel below.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe United States stands with Israel\r\n\r\nOn Friday, Oct. 6, the world watched in horror as Hamas terrorists launched an all-out assault on Israel. Terrorists parachuted into a music festival killing hundreds of innocent people, broke into homes murdering entire families, and in one of...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.messengernews.net\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSECURING OUR OPEN SOUTHERN BORDER\r\n\r\nUnder President Biden's watch, over 6 million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border, nearly 265 people on the terrorist watchlist have been apprehended, and roughly 51,000 pounds of fentanyl have been confiscated.\r\n\r\nWe must secure our border to keep our nation safe and keep fentanyl away from our families.\r\n\r\nRead my full op-ed in the Marshalltown Times-Republican below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRestoring order at our border\r\n\r\nPresident Biden's self-created border crisis jeopardizes our national security and leaves our country vulnerable to serious threats. Under his careless watch, over six million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border, nearly 265 people ...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.timesrepublican.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH THE IOWA ASSOCIATION OF BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY\r\n\r\nI enjoyed meeting with\u00a0the Iowa Association of Business and Industry about my work on the House Ways and Means Committee to support our businesses and main streets in the 4th District.\r\n\r\nWe all agree that we must support pro-growth tax policies \u2014 like making the 20% qualified business income deduction permanent and securing immediate research and development expensing \u2014 to reignite our economy.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSECURING PERMANENT TAX CUTS FOR OUR FAMILIES\r\n\r\nI believe that our families deserve to keep as much of their hard-earned paycheck as possible.\r\n\r\nThat's why I helped introduce the\u00a0Permanent Tax Cuts for American Families Act\u00a0to ease the burden of inflation on our families, simplify the tax filing process, and ensure that taxpayers \u2014 not the federal government \u2014 keep more of their hard-earned money.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAmerican families deserve permanent tax cuts\r\n\r\nEvery year, filing taxes is both frustrating and confusing for millions of Americans. Not only is the process time-consuming and complex, but also discouraging as taxpayers see a large percentage of their earnings disappear into the depths of the ...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nthehill.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY STAFF VISITING THE 185th REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY\r\n\r\nI'm glad that my District Director, Emily, and my Agriculture and Manufacturing Liaison, Wes, could make the trip to Sioux City the other day to visit the 185th Refueling Wing.\r\n\r\nEarlier this year, I requested that we deploy resources to the 185th to reconstruct their runway.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBUILDING SUPPORT FOR MY FRIDGE ACT\r\n\r\nBuilding cold-chain infrastructure abroad will open new export markets for Iowa producers and help our rural communities thrive.\r\n\r\nWith uncertainty in the market and a struggling economy, my FRIDGE Act is a must-pass investment in trade expansion that will support our farmers and benefit millions of families in our country and across the globe.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOpening New Export Markets for Iowa Farmers and...\r\n\r\nFood production is an arduous industry. Between high input costs and regulatory barriers to economic uncertainty and supply-chain bottlenecks, farming has only become more difficult than it already is, pinching\r\n\r\nRead more\r\ncarrollspaper.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCELEBRATING NATIONAL PORK MONTH\r\n\r\nIowa\u2019s 5,400 hog farms raise 23 million hogs every year, which accounts for one third of our nation\u2019s total pork production. Our hog farms also generate $41 billion in sales, support nearly 150,000 jobs in Iowa, and export $2.7 billion worth of pork annually.\r\n\r\nRepresenting the top pork-producing district in the nation, I\u2019m working to pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa, open new export markets for Iowa pork, defend our farms from disease outbreaks, and lower costs for our producers. I\u2019m also committed to overturning California\u2019s Prop 12 mandates on our hog farmers because Californians have no business telling Iowans how to raise our hogs.\r\n\r\nHappy National Pork Month to the hardworking men and women who raise the best pork in the world.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY IN SIOUX CITY\r\n\r\nToday, my Agriculture and Manufacturing Liaison, Wes, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council and Siouxland Regional Transit System facility in Sioux City.\r\n\r\nThis is a positive investment in the Siouxland community and our economy in Iowa.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT IS OPEN NOW THROUGH DECEMBER 7TH\r\n\r\nMedicare open enrollment has officially begun.\r\n\r\nEligible individuals can adjust their coverage, change their plan, or officially enroll in Medicare until December 7th at the website linked below.\r\n\r\nContact my office at 202-225-4426 or click\u00a0HERE\u00a0if you need assistance.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWelcome to Medicare\r\n\r\nLearn how the prescription drug law impacts Medicare.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.medicare.gov\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: USING MY VOICE TO ADVOCATE FOR IOWA AGRICULTURE IN THE FARM BILL\r\n\r\nThe Farm Bill reauthorization remains a major topic of conversation back home in Iowa and on Capitol Hill. I have been clear with my colleagues \u2013 on both sides of the aisle \u2013 that we need to get the Farm Bill written, passed, and signed into law as quickly as possible.\r\n\r\nFrom foreign animal disease prevention to robust crop insurance protections, American farmers, producers, and every industry that intersects with agriculture need Congress to focus on the task at hand and deliver a Farm Bill worthy of our hardworking farm families.\r\n\r\nRepresenting the second-largest agriculture-producing district in the U.S. House of Representatives, that goal continues to be my main mission.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: Using My Voice to Advocate for Iowa...\r\n\r\nThe Farm Bill reauthorization remains a major topic of conversation back home in Iowa and on Capitol Hill. I have been clear with my colleagues - on both sides of the aisle - that we need to get the Farm Bill written, passed, and signed into law...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nfeenstra.house.gov\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDo you agree with me that we must deliver aid to Israel?\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nYes\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNo\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUnsure\/Indifferent\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS: Do you think that we should prohibit American tax dollars from funding Iran?\r\n\r\nYes - 91%\r\n\r\nNo - 5%\r\n\r\nUnsure\/Indifferent - 4%\r\n\r\nIf you have more thoughts on this week's question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website\u00a0HERE.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWe are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at\u00a0feenstra.house.gov.\r\n\r\nSincerely,\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. Randy Feenstra\r\nMember of Congress\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n