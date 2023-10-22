NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor32 seconds agoLast Updated: October 20, 2023
In this week’s roundup: Standing with Israel, celebrating National Pork Month, and opening new export markets for our farmers and producers. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
STANDING WITH ISRAEL
On October 6th, the world watched in horror as Hamas terrorists launched an all-out assault on Israel and murdered innocent people.
The details are sickening, but we cannot ignore these atrocities.
Read my latest article in the Fort Dodge Messenger about my strong support for Israel below.
The United States stands with Israel

On Friday, Oct. 6, the world watched in horror as Hamas terrorists launched an all-out assault on Israel. Terrorists parachuted into a music festival killing hundreds of innocent people, broke into homes murdering entire families, and in one of…

Read more
www.messengernews.net
SECURING OUR OPEN SOUTHERN BORDER
Under President Biden’s watch, over 6 million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border, nearly 265 people on the terrorist watchlist have been apprehended, and roughly 51,000 pounds of fentanyl have been confiscated.
We must secure our border to keep our nation safe and keep fentanyl away from our families.
Read my full op-ed in the Marshalltown Times-Republican below!
Restoring order at our border

President Biden’s self-created border crisis jeopardizes our national security and leaves our country vulnerable to serious threats. Under his careless watch, over six million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border, nearly 265 people …

Read more
www.timesrepublican.com
MEETING WITH THE IOWA ASSOCIATION OF BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY
I enjoyed meeting with the Iowa Association of Business and Industry about my work on the House Ways and Means Committee to support our businesses and main streets in the 4th District.
We all agree that we must support pro-growth tax policies — like making the 20% qualified business income deduction permanent and securing immediate research and development expensing — to reignite our economy.
SECURING PERMANENT TAX CUTS FOR OUR FAMILIES
I believe that our families deserve to keep as much of their hard-earned paycheck as possible.
That’s why I helped introduce the Permanent Tax Cuts for American Families Act to ease the burden of inflation on our families, simplify the tax filing process, and ensure that taxpayers — not the federal government — keep more of their hard-earned money.
American families deserve permanent tax cuts

Every year, filing taxes is both frustrating and confusing for millions of Americans. Not only is the process time-consuming and complex, but also discouraging as taxpayers see a large percentage of their earnings disappear into the depths of the …

Read more
thehill.com
MY STAFF VISITING THE 185th REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY
I’m glad that my District Director, Emily, and my Agriculture and Manufacturing Liaison, Wes, could make the trip to Sioux City the other day to visit the 185th Refueling Wing.
Earlier this year, I requested that we deploy resources to the 185th to reconstruct their runway.
BUILDING SUPPORT FOR MY FRIDGE ACT
Building cold-chain infrastructure abroad will open new export markets for Iowa producers and help our rural communities thrive.
With uncertainty in the market and a struggling economy, my FRIDGE Act is a must-pass investment in trade expansion that will support our farmers and benefit millions of families in our country and across the globe.
Opening New Export Markets for Iowa Farmers and…

Food production is an arduous industry. Between high input costs and regulatory barriers to economic uncertainty and supply-chain bottlenecks, farming has only become more difficult than it already is, pinching

Read more
carrollspaper.com
CELEBRATING NATIONAL PORK MONTH
Iowa’s 5,400 hog farms raise 23 million hogs every year, which accounts for one third of our nation’s total pork production. Our hog farms also generate $41 billion in sales, support nearly 150,000 jobs in Iowa, and export $2.7 billion worth of pork annually.
Representing the top pork-producing district in the nation, I’m working to pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa, open new export markets for Iowa pork, defend our farms from disease outbreaks, and lower costs for our producers. I’m also committed to overturning California’s Prop 12 mandates on our hog farmers because Californians have no business telling Iowans how to raise our hogs.
Happy National Pork Month to the hardworking men and women who raise the best pork in the world.
Feenstra Celebrates National Pork Month
RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY IN SIOUX CITY
Today, my Agriculture and Manufacturing Liaison, Wes, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council and Siouxland Regional Transit System facility in Sioux City.
This is a positive investment in the Siouxland community and our economy in Iowa.
ONE LAST THING: MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT IS OPEN NOW THROUGH DECEMBER 7TH
Medicare open enrollment has officially begun.
Eligible individuals can adjust their coverage, change their plan, or officially enroll in Medicare until December 7th at the website linked below.
Contact my office at 202-225-4426 or click HERE if you need assistance.
Welcome to Medicare

Learn how the prescription drug law impacts Medicare.

Read more
www.medicare.gov
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: USING MY VOICE TO ADVOCATE FOR IOWA AGRICULTURE IN THE FARM BILL
The Farm Bill reauthorization remains a major topic of conversation back home in Iowa and on Capitol Hill. I have been clear with my colleagues – on both sides of the aisle – that we need to get the Farm Bill written, passed, and signed into law as quickly as possible.
From foreign animal disease prevention to robust crop insurance protections, American farmers, producers, and every industry that intersects with agriculture need Congress to focus on the task at hand and deliver a Farm Bill worthy of our hardworking farm families.
Representing the second-largest agriculture-producing district in the U.S. House of Representatives, that goal continues to be my main mission.
Read more in my weekly column below!
My Weekly Column: Using My Voice to Advocate for Iowa…

The Farm Bill reauthorization remains a major topic of conversation back home in Iowa and on Capitol Hill. I have been clear with my colleagues – on both sides of the aisle – that we need to get the Farm Bill written, passed, and signed into law…

Read more
feenstra.house.gov
CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Do you agree with me that we must deliver aid to Israel?
Yes
No
Unsure/Indifferent
LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Do you think that we should prohibit American tax dollars from funding Iran?
Yes – 91%
No – 5%
Unsure/Indifferent – 4%
If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.
Sincerely,
Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress
Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor32 seconds agoLast Updated: October 20, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button