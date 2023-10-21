State Unemployment Rate Inches Up

Iowa’s unemployment rate inched up one-tenth of a percent to three percent in September, while the labor participation rate dropped by one-tenth of a percent. Iowa Workforce Development spokesperson, Jesse Dougherty, says the slight change is seasonal.

Dougherty says they are the same workers that made an impact on employment earlier in the year.

He says some of the students will get part-time jobs while at college, but many won’t be in the workforce again until school is out. Dougherty says there were some areas that saw increases.

He says the national economy continues to cause apprehension in some other industries, with banking and finance, losing 800 jobs and professional business services, lost one-thousand jobs. Dougherty says those industries try to keep a good handle on costs.

He says businesses are keeping an eye on increases in the cost of materials. Mortgage rates recently went up, and that’s another issue that can have an impact on businesses.

The uptick in the unemployment rate still leaves it below the 3.1% rate from last September. The U-S unemployment rate remained at 3.8% in September.