North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa’s Youth Enjoy Special Pheasant Season Oct. 21-22

Iowa’s young hunters will get to experience the first cackle and flush of the year during the youth only pheasant season, Oct. 21-22.

The residents-only youth season gives Iowans age 15 and younger the opportunity to hunt for rooster pheasants without purchasing a license, habitat fee or taking hunter education. Each youth must hunt under direct supervision of an adult age 18 or older that has a valid hunting license and habitat fee.

The 2023 August pheasant population survey had the highest statewide counts since 2015, with the biggest increases coming from southwest, northwest and northeast regions. The statewide average was nearly 23 birds per route; a 15 percent increase over 2022.

“We haven’t had too many years since 2012 that areas were considered excellent, but there are some swaths of counties listed as excellent in northwest and north central Iowa – and over half of the state is considered fair to excellent,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife research biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“And with the advanced crop harvest we’re seeing across much of the state, this would be a great time to spend a weekend in the field passing along our pheasant hunting tradition to the next generation.”

Special youth only seasons allows young hunters an opportunity for success without pressure or competition from other hunters. Only the youth are allowed shoot pheasants and they may bag one rooster per day. Shooting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Pheasants Forever chapter in Delaware County is sponsoring a hunt for rooster pheasants this Saturday for kids who are 12, 13, 14 or 15. Kevin Lamphier, who’s from Delhi, is a member of the chapter. He says the day will start with a gun safety talk, followed by a trap shoot.

The Delaware County Pheasants Forever chapter provides the shells but does not provide the guns for the hunt. It will be held on a farm near Ryan and Lamphier says up to 25 kids can participate.

