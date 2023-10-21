Newly Planted Trees Need Plenty of Water

Iowans who hope to do some tree planting, yet this fall still likely have a couple of weeks to get the chore done, but given the long-running drought, those new seedlings will need plenty of water. Mark Runkel, a forest health technician with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says we may be able to plant trees into November — though it all depends on the weather and how soon the bitter cold temperatures arrive.

It’s important to pick a species of tree that matches your site’s growing conditions, things like soil type, drainage, available growing space, and full sun or shade. You can’t plant it and forget it either, as Runkel says it’ll need regular waterings.

Don’t set out the garden hose and let it run for an hour, as that’s just wasting water. Runkel says there’s a simple trick for watering a tree gradually and sufficiently.

Runkel says virtually all species of trees should be safe for planting in Iowa right now, whether they’re small seedlings or larger, more established trees with a big root ball.

Before doing any digging, call Iowa One Call at 811 to locate any underground utilities. For more tips, visit: www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Urban-Forestry