Grand Design RV and Camping World Unveil First-Of-Its-Kind Grand Design Exclusive Store in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Grand Design RV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) and one of the fastest-growing RV brands known for its top-of-the-line recreational vehicles, and Camping World, the world’s largest recreational vehicle dealer, proudly announce the opening of the exclusive Grand Design brand store in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This distinctive store delivers a new standard in RV customer experience. Customers visiting the Green Bay dealership will be treated to a premier showcase of Grand Design’s signature travel trailers, fifth wheels, and toy haulers complemented by a specialized RV sales and service experience.

“Our collaboration with Grand Design represents a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize the RV market,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World. “The Green Bay store embodies our shared commitment to excellence and our vision for the future. We’re delighted to strengthen our alliance and introduce this first-of-its-kind RV retail experience in Wisconsin.”

The grand opening event will take place October 13th – 14th, with a weekend of celebratory activities, enticing promotions, and opportunities for attendees to engage with key representatives from both brands. The event is open to the public; the media, local community, and RV enthusiasts nationwide are invited to mark this historic occasion.

“We are excited to bring a Grand Design exclusive store to our customer community in a new and immersive way,” said Don Clark, Grand Design RV CEO and President. “At Grand Design, we have always been dedicated to innovation, quality, and creating customers for life. We believe this new dealer platform reflects that commitment and positions us well for continued growth.”

Beyond its impressive lineup of RVs, the Grand Design exclusive store has a state-of-the-art service center, ensuring that customers receive professional RV service and maintenance support, a comprehensive parts and accessories department, and a Good Sam Business Center offering the full suite of Good Sam products and services.