Area Residents Encouraged to Participate in Operation Green Light

As part of Veterans Day observances next month, Iowans are being asked to take part in what’s being called Operation Green Light as a show of support for those who’ve served our country in uniform. Katie Peterson, with the Hamilton County Veterans Affairs office in Webster City, says the effort is being organized by the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers and the National Association of Counties.

This will be the second annual Operation Green Light and it will be held November 5th through the 12th. Peterson says it’s easy to take part.

For more information, contact your county V-A office. Veterans Day is November 11th.