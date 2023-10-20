Worth County to Repair Roads Near Quarry

Motorists in Worth County are seeing some improvements to roadways as county crews are out making repairs to some locations. Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm explained that his department has been busy in certain spots.

The road along the quarry has issues in relation to the shoulder, the road itself, and rain runoff.

Scheduling the road construction at the quarry is difficult due to the traffic that flows through there. Brumm offered up an idea that he believes may work.

No timetable has been set to resurface and repair the road yet, but Brumm would like to see the work done in the next year.