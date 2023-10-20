Marjorie A. Hall, 101, of Forest City, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Tyler Bragg officiating. Burial will follow at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel.

Memorials may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church missionary funds or Concord Care Center Family Donation Fund. For those choosing to send condolences to the family please direct them to Greg Hall, 190 W. 13th St., Garner.

Marjorie Arlene Hall, the daughter of Charles and Cora (Brooks) Hobbs, was born September 21, 1922, in rural Crystal Lake. She attended elementary school at Linden No. 9 and played basketball at Crystal Lake High School for two years. She transferred to Forest City her junior year where she was a cheerleader since they didn’t have basketball at the time. Marj continued her education at Iowa State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls, and upon graduation taught for a year and a half at Dumont. At Christmas that year she was married to Gordon Hall at Calvary Baptist Church by Rev. Beuford Hall. They built a new home and farmed 10 miles west of Forest City for 42 years. After retiring from the farm in 1984, they moved to a new home on the outskirts of town. Marj and Gordon served as caretakers of Madison Township Cemetery from 1997 to 2006. Her life was devoted to her family and in later years to the daily visit of her parents who resided at Good Samaritan Home. She continued to do volunteer services at the care center even after their deaths. Marj also enjoyed substitute teaching at Forest City schools, even into her 70’s. The administration appreciated how firm she was on discipline and love. Marjorie accepted Christ into her life as her personal Lord and Savior soon after marriage and served faithfully in various capacities at Calvary Baptist Church, including Sunday School teacher, leadership positions in mission circle, deaconess, DVBS, directing Junior Church along with her husband and accompanying him for 16 years picking up children for AWANA. Her greatest joy was in teaching Sunday School and many children accepted Christ as their Savior as a result. Marj spent hours baking her famous chocolate chip cookies and preparing meals for widows and the sick. Many knew her from her daily routine of driving to the ”Y” for her 45-minute walk and then picking up the paper before heading home to spending time reading her Bible and praying for each of her extended family. At age 95, she was still picking up friends and driving them to hair appointments, church, etc.

Marj is survived by her three children, Kathleen Bragg of Newport News, VA, Gregory (Janet) Hall of Garner, and Brett (Jamie) Hall of Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren, Kim Alexander, Tyler (Debra) Bragg, Shane (Chelli) Hall, Ryan (Mary) Hall, Blake (Abby) Hall, Tasha Hall, and Landon Hall; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Gordon; sister, Doris Lovik; son-in-law, Dennis Bragg; and great-grandson, Elijah Hall.

