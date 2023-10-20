AudioCrime & PoliceMediaNews
Forest City Police to Hold Testing of Potential New Officers
With the recent resignation of an officer in the Forest City Police Department, Chief Tom Montgomery is looking to hire someone to fill the position. In order to do so, they must undergo testing according to Montgomery.
The rigorous process continues to test the candidates both physically and cognitively.
The hiring procedure is routine in order to insure the department is hiring the right and capable candidate.