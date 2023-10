23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 8

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills

Justin Rygh helped Lake Mills win cross-country meets last week, including the TIC meet.

On Monday at the Forest City meet, he finished second at 16:32.2 while the team got first.

On Thursday, he was crowned the Top of Iowa Individual champion in a time of 17:21.5 and helped Lake Mills win its first TIC XC title.

He is currently ranked 11th in Class 1A.