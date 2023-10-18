R-20 Bridge Now Closed in Winnebago County

The Winnebago County Road Department has now begun the process of replacing the oldest bridge in the county according to Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders.

The bridge is around 100 years old and will have to be replaced. The process requires a thorough tear down of the structure according to Meinders.

The history of the bridge is unique according to Meinders.

The project is somewhat weather dependent but Meinders feels that the schedule to replace it will be closely followed.