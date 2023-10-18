Marcia Jean (Mitchell) Rygh, RN BSN, age 90 of Lake Mills, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the Lake Mills Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl Street in Emmons, MN, with Pastor Ryan M. Henkel officiating. A luncheon will follow, and burial of her ashes will be at 2:00 PM at Lime Creek (Stateline) Cemetery, rural Emmons, MN.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time at the church on Saturday.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is assisting the family with arrangements.