Marcia Jean (Mitchell) Rygh
Marcia Jean (Mitchell) Rygh, RN BSN, age 90 of Lake Mills, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the Lake Mills Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl Street in Emmons, MN, with Pastor Ryan M. Henkel officiating. A luncheon will follow, and burial of her ashes will be at 2:00 PM at Lime Creek (Stateline) Cemetery, rural Emmons, MN.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time at the church on Saturday.
