Grassley, Hyde Smith, Colleagues Challenge Baseless EPA Rodenticide Restrictions

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), along with 15 Senate colleagues, are challenging the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to abandon its proposed mitigation measures targeting 11 rodenticides. In a letter sent yesterday, the lawmakers urged EPA Administrator Michael Regan to consult the businesses and individuals who rely on rodent control products when developing rules that affect their operations. Grassley this morning discussed the issue with Iowa agricultural reporters.

“The proposed mitigation measures would place severe restrictions on the use of rodenticides, hampering the ability of growers, consumers, pest control operators, restaurants, other food handling establishments, schools, health care facilities, and businesses to control rats, mice and other rodents,” the senators wrote.

“We strongly encourage the EPA to work with rodenticide registrants and product users to ensure that any new mitigation measures are practical, science-based and allow continued access to these essential pest control tools. As written, the proposed mitigation measures will result in crop damage and livestock loss, jeopardize the safety of the food supply, weaken public health protections, and make it more difficult for people to protect their homes and property from rodents,” they continued.

The EPA’s proposed rodenticide mitigation measures would:

Classify most rodent control products as restricted-use pesticides;

Require users to become licensed, state-certified applicators;

Prohibit surface (non-bait station) application methods for protecting crops; and

Require growers to conduct carcass searches for two weeks following application.

Grassley and Hyde-Smith are joined by Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Boozman (R-Ark.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), John Thune (R-S.D.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).