Feenstra Supports Legislation to Prevent American Tax Dollars from Funding Iran-sponsored Terrorism

This week, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) helped introduce the No U.S. Financing for Iran Act – led by U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) – which would prevent the U.S. Department of the Treasury from authorizing financial transactions to Iran, prohibit the International Monetary Fund from offering financial aid to Iran, and ban the Export-Import Bank from financing the Iranian government.

“Iran has a long and repulsive history of funding terrorism, including the recent attacks on the innocent people of Israel. The United States must never deploy taxpayer dollars to Iran and its corrupt government ever again,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I’m proud to work with my colleague from Michigan, Rep. Bill Huizenga, to sever Iran from our financial system and protect American taxpayers from funding murderous regimes. Having already urged President Biden to freeze the $6 billion that he authorized for Iran, I will continue my work in Congress to support our ally, Israel, and drain Iran’s terror-sponsoring bank accounts.”

You can find legislative text HERE.