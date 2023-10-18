MediaNewsPolitics & Government

Ernst: We must stand with Israel, American lives are on the line

Today, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) demanded the Biden administration stand with Israel by ending its continued appeasement of Iran that puts American and Israeli lives on the line. She recounted her experience leading a bipartisan, bicameral mission to the Middle East, including Israel, and emphasized that Iran is behind this extreme terrorism.

Ernst pointed out that since taking office, Biden has lined the pockets of the Iranian regime with $80 billion to fund its proxy terrorists, like Hamas.

