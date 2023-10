Arlene A. Knudtson, age 95, of Northwood, died on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa.

A funeral service for Arlene will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Schott Funeral Homes-

Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating.

Visitation will be from 12:30 until service time.

Burial will take place in the Lutheran Union (Hanna Family) Cemetery, rural Leland, Iowa.