Winnebago County Board of Supervisors 10/17/23 (LIVE)

The meeting can be joined live in progress by clicking the link below:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Consider for approval plans and specifications for A-16-W1 Bridge replacement,

Project No BROS-CO95(86)—8J-95.

4. Consider for approval Temporary Easement for Bridge Replacement Project, Norway

Twp, Section 16.

5. Consider for approval public purpose statement for retirement plaque.

6. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

7. Open Forum.

8. Consider for approval estimate for 3rd floor project.

9. Consider for approval Auditor’s Transfers.

10.Consider for approval County claims.