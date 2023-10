Thomas Michael Brand, 42, passed away peacefully with his family present October 7, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Memorial services for Thomas Brand will be held Friday, October 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:30 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

