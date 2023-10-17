Benjamin W. Muff, 90, of Garner passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Concord Care Center.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 19, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 18th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice.

Benjamin William Muff, the oldest of ten children of William and Margaret (Shavlik) Muff, was born July 20, 1933 in Crete, Nebraska. He graduated from Crete High School in 1950. He lived in Crete and delivered eggs across southern Nebraska and northern Kansas. On January 14, 1953, he married Clara Pospisil in Wilbur, NE. Once he saved enough money from delivering eggs, Ben and Clara moved to the north Iowa area in 1955 and began farming. He also raised pigs and cattle, did custom harvesting, and worked at the sugar beet plant near Mason City. In 1961, he purchased a farm north of Ventura where they raised their family. Ben continued to farm until retiring in 1984 and starting an equipment assembly business selling to ag companies including Case IH in eastern Iowa. In 2000, he and Clara moved to the home they built in Garner. Ben retired from the business in 2005 and worked for the next 12 years as the custodian at St. Boniface Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, golfing and fishing.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner and the National Farming Organization.

Ben is survived by his children, Dan (June) Muff of Garner, Deb (Stub) Cash of Clear Lake and Denice (Jeff) Austin of Clear Lake; seven grandchildren, Andy (Hayley) Muff, Michelle (Chris) Klostermann, Ann (Tim) Urban, Adam (Liz) Cash, Libby (Ryan) Knobbe, Missy (Austin) Peterson and Jacob Austin; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bernice Murray of Crete, NE, Bill (Judy) Muff of Denver, CO, Loretta (Arnie) Kubicek of Crete, NE and Donna (Duane) Novak of Crete, NE; two sisters-in-law, Vickie Muff of Halam, NE and Kathy Muff of Nora Springs; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clara in 2008; daughter, Christine in 2016; great-granddaughter, Sydney Muff; sister, Florence McKay; and brothers, Ken, Ron, Gene, and Paul Muff.

