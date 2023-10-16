Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/16/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link above.

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Jeremy Abbas, Chairman of the Temporary Redistricting Committee to present the new Supervisor District Plan for review and County Supervisors to act on.

7. Jeremy Abbas with Planning & Zoning to give update on the setbacks on hazardous liquid pipelines.

8. Receive the monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff.

9. Receive the quarterly revenue report from the Wright County Recorder.

10. Receive the quarterly revenue report from the Wright County Auditor.

11. Agribusiness Park lease approval.

12. 9:30 a.m. Review and Act on Construction permit for JT Dean in Section 24, Norway Township.

13. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider accepting bid for Bridge #200 and approve Historic Bridge Agreement

b. Consider Resolution 2023-39, Removal of Bridge Embargoes

c. Secondary Roads Update

14. Old Business.

15. New Business.

16. Update on meetings.

17. 11:00 a.m. Hold meeting with various department heads concerning the Schnieder Beacon permit software.