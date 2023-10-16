Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/16/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 8:30am. The meeting can be viewed by clicking the link above.

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Sale of Equipment

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Water System Improvement Project

12. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

13. WINN-WORTH BETCO

14. EMS Continued Discussion

15. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

16. Department Head Discussion

a.Dan Fank – Jail Cabinets Replacement

b.General – Worth County Generator Maintenance contract proposal

17. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

18. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

19. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting –

b. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25

c. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30 A.M.

d. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30 A.M.

e. IDDA – Annual Conference – Best Western Starlite Village Hotel, Fort Dodge, IA – December 1

Adjourn