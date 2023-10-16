Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/16/23 (LIVE)
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/200508301
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting is Monday morning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Discuss and possibly take action regarding Parcel B in the SW 1/4, section 28, Garfield Twp that has been utilized by Randy L. Schleusner Trust Agreement and LuCindy S. Schleusner Trust Agreement
9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider final plans for project(s): FM-C041(139)—55-41, FM-C041(140)—55-41, BROS-C041(136)—8J-41, BROS-C041(137)—8J-41, BROS-C041(138)—8J-41
9:45 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
9:50 a.m. Consider pay estimate no. 6 for East Entrance Vestibule and Northwest Roof repair with Dean Snyder Construction Co.
9:55 a.m. Consider authorizing issuance of credit card for Hancock County Communications Director and Assistant
10:00 a.m. Consider claims