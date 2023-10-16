Forest CityMeetings & Agendas

Forest City Council Meeting 10/16/23 (LIVE)

This meeting is available virtually through Go to Meeting at: https://meet.goto.com/475668477

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. The meeting can be viewed live by clicking the link above.

The council meeting will begin with general business including minutes, invoices, and license approval.

The remaining agenda is as follows:

  1. BUSINESS
    1. WHKS update on Wastewater Treatment Plant project
      Ordinance No. 841 Amending the Zoning Code from HI to RMO East of Central Street in Rebecca A Clark’s Addition
    2. Resolution 23-24-11 Naming Financial Depositories
      Attachments:
    3. Light Plant Interior Brick Repair quote
      Ken Kaiser plans to furnish all labor, materials, equipment, supervision, and insurance necessary to peform repair of broken and spalled glassed brick in the light plant.
    4. Light Plant Exhaust Piping and Turbo Repair quotes
      Wheeler World plans to do the work at an estimated cost of $83,073.84
    5. Line Shed New Doors
      Eddy’s Glass and Doors will install two hollow metal polyurethan core doors and hollow metal welded frames and additional items at a cost of $10,255
    6. Crack Filling Quote
      J&M Works has supplied a quote for hot modified polyflex sealant per linear foot for new concrete expansion joints.
    7. John K Hanson Drive & Westgate Drive Intersection update
    8. Update and Discussion on Bump-outs on Clark Street
    9. Update on 7th Street and G Street Parking Issues
  2. STAFF REPORTS
  3. PUBLIC FORUM

    This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.

  4. ADJOURNMENT

 

