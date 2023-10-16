Forest City Council Meeting 10/16/23 (LIVE)
This meeting is available virtually through Go to Meeting at: https://meet.goto.com/475668477
The Forest City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. The meeting can be viewed live by clicking the link above.
The council meeting will begin with general business including minutes, invoices, and license approval.
The remaining agenda is as follows:
BUSINESS
WHKS update on Wastewater Treatment Plant project
Ordinance No. 841 Amending the Zoning Code from HI to RMO East of Central Street in Rebecca A Clark’s Addition
Resolution 23-24-11 Naming Financial Depositories
Light Plant Interior Brick Repair quote
Light Plant Exhaust Piping and Turbo Repair quotes
Line Shed New Doors
Crack Filling Quote
John K Hanson Drive & Westgate Drive Intersection update
Update and Discussion on Bump-outs on Clark Street
Update on 7th Street and G Street Parking Issues
STAFF REPORTS
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
ADJOURNMENT