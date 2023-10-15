Northern Iowa Man Dies After Being Trapped in Grain Bin

A Mitchell man is dead after being trapped in a grain bin. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call shortly after noon on Wednesday about a grain bin entrapment near the intersection of State Highway 9 and Glass Avenue.

First responders at the scene found 69-year-old Dennis Fischer trapped in the bin. Authorities say rescuers were not able to free Fischer from the bin for an extended period of time and Fischer was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is reminding producers as they continue with the harvest to be mindful of the dangers of entering a grain bin, operating equipment after long hours of work and the impatience of the motoring public on the roadways.