Forest City’s Girls XC Wins Back-to-Back TIC Titles

On Thursday, the Forest City girls’ cross country team powered through the rainy weather to win the Top of Iowa Conference meet for the second straight year.

It was a tale of two years. Last year, the Indians thought they had narrowly lost before they found out they barely won the conference meet. This year, the championship really was never in doubt. Dual-sport star Bethany Warren led the Indians, but what really pushed the Indians to win the conference meet by 20 points was the packing running.

Carmen Sharp 11th, Claire Weaver 14th, Zoey Holmes 15th, and Emilie Weaver 18th all finished in a pack just outside the top 10 runners, while Ashlee Aukes 36th and Taylor Gassman 44th put all the Indians within the top 45, the only school in the team race to do that.

The Weather was the talk of the meet, though Forest City coach DJ Wolfram – who was named TIC Girls Coach of the Year – says the girls were excited to run in the conditions.

In most other sports in the TIC, the titles are split into East and West, but for cross country, to win the title, you have to defeat teams on both sides, and the Indians have now won two in a row.

TEAM SCORES

1 Forest City 57 3 10 13 14 17 (30) (38)

2 North Iowa Buffalo Center 77 2 7 19 21 28 (41)

3 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 110 11 16 25 26 32 (34) (43)

4 Central Springs 128 6 23 27 35 37 (59) (65)

5 Osage 133 5 15 18 45 50 (51) (53)

6 Newman Catholic Mason City 137 12 20 22 36 47 (49) (54)

7 North Union 162 4 9 29 48 72

8 Saint Ansgar 177 8 24 44 46 55

9 Nashua-Plainfield 189 1 31 33 57 67 (70) (71)

10 West Hancock Britt 264 40 42 52 64 66 (68) (69)

11 Lake Mills 274 39 56 58 60 61 (62) (63)

Wolfram didn’t know he was named coach of the year until they were on the bus ride home, and assistant coach Pettengill found the plaque in the packet.

The Indians will now try and qualify for the state meet on Thursday when they travel to Dike-New Hartford. Still, suppose the Indians volleyball team wins on Tuesday night in its regional quarterfinal. In that case, the Indians XC team will be without Bethany Warren, as the volleyball regional semifinals will occur the same night. Coach Wolfram is confident the girls will run well despite their “low stick.”

SQM AT DIKE

Aplington-Parkersburg

Denver

Dike-New Hartford

Eagle Grove

East Sac County

Forest City

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Jesup

New Hampton

Osage

Pocahontas Area

Roland-Story, Story City

South Central Calhoun (Boys)

Sumner Fredericksburg