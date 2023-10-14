Lake Mills Boys win First TIC Cross Country Title

The Lake Mills boys cross country team ended Forest City’s reign atop Top of Iowa Boys Cross Country on a rainy Thursday afternoon in Mason City at NIACC. The win gives the school its first TIC Cross Country Title, as the Bulldogs scored a low 46.

The Bulldogs came in as the favorite. The #2 ranked team in Class 1A has been nearly unstoppable this season, though, with the weather, the title seemed up for grabs to the outside observer. Lake Mills senior Justin Rygh, the overall individual champion, said they were out to prove that wasn’t the case.

Head Coach Beth Van Roekel was named Top of Iowa Boys Coach of the Year, and she says having three in the top 6 was vital – but having every runner continue to improve times all year has propelled the team.

Coach was impressed with the overall champion, Justin Rygh.

Along with champion Justin Rygh, Lake Mills had Kade Van Roekel finish fourth, Knute Rogne sixth, Hayden Thompson 13th, and all earned First-Team All-Top of Iowa. Stephen Brandenburg finished 22nd, while Lane Rygh finished 29th to earn Second-Team All-Conference. Joseph Charlson finished in an impressive 35th place to round out the Bulldogs roster.

Justin Rygh said running with this group of guys has been outstanding all season.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

1 Lake Mills 46

2 Forest City 56 3 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72

4 North Butler Greene 143

5 Eagle Grove 168

6 Osage 204 7 Central Springs 204

8 North Iowa Buffalo Center 208

9 Newman Catholic Mason City 245

10 West Fork Sheffield 286

11 Nashua-Plainfield 309

12 North Union 334

13 Belmond-Klemme 351

14 West Hancock Britt 352

15 Bishop Garrigan Algona 442

Though Lake Mills, Coach Van Roekel, and Justin Rygh were excited to celebrate the win Thursday night, they and the team have higher expectations this season. Even as high as not just making it to the state meet but running for a chance to win a state title.

The Bulldogs will travel to Manly on Thursday for the state qualifying meet and will be joined by the following schools:

Belmond-Klemme (Girls)

Central Springs

Clarksville

Clear Lake Classical

Grundy Center

Janesville

Kee, Lansing

Nashua-Plainfield

Newman Catholic, Mason City

North Iowa, Buffalo Center

Northwood-Kensett

Riceville

Rockford

Saint Ansger

South Winneshiek, Calmar

Tripoli

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction

West Fork, Seffield

West Hancock, Britt