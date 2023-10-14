Lake Mills Boys win First TIC Cross Country Title
The Lake Mills boys cross country team ended Forest City’s reign atop Top of Iowa Boys Cross Country on a rainy Thursday afternoon in Mason City at NIACC. The win gives the school its first TIC Cross Country Title, as the Bulldogs scored a low 46.
The Bulldogs came in as the favorite. The #2 ranked team in Class 1A has been nearly unstoppable this season, though, with the weather, the title seemed up for grabs to the outside observer. Lake Mills senior Justin Rygh, the overall individual champion, said they were out to prove that wasn’t the case.
Head Coach Beth Van Roekel was named Top of Iowa Boys Coach of the Year, and she says having three in the top 6 was vital – but having every runner continue to improve times all year has propelled the team.
Coach was impressed with the overall champion, Justin Rygh.
Along with champion Justin Rygh, Lake Mills had Kade Van Roekel finish fourth, Knute Rogne sixth, Hayden Thompson 13th, and all earned First-Team All-Top of Iowa. Stephen Brandenburg finished 22nd, while Lane Rygh finished 29th to earn Second-Team All-Conference. Joseph Charlson finished in an impressive 35th place to round out the Bulldogs roster.
Justin Rygh said running with this group of guys has been outstanding all season.
FINAL TEAM SCORES
Though Lake Mills, Coach Van Roekel, and Justin Rygh were excited to celebrate the win Thursday night, they and the team have higher expectations this season. Even as high as not just making it to the state meet but running for a chance to win a state title.
The Bulldogs will travel to Manly on Thursday for the state qualifying meet and will be joined by the following schools:
Belmond-Klemme (Girls)
Central Springs
Clarksville
Clear Lake Classical
Grundy Center
Janesville
Kee, Lansing
Nashua-Plainfield
Newman Catholic, Mason City
North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Northwood-Kensett
Riceville
Rockford
Saint Ansger
South Winneshiek, Calmar
Tripoli
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
West Fork, Seffield
West Hancock, Britt