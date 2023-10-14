Farm Estate Planning & Succession Workshop Set for November 15

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Hancock and Kossuth Counties are hosting a Farm Estate Planning & Succession Workshop on Wednesday, November 15th from 9 am to 12 pm at the Britt Municipal Building.

Kelvin Leibold, Farm Management Specialist, and Jennifer Harrington, Staff Attorney with the Center for Ag Law & Taxation, will introduce estate planning concepts, legal terminology and concerns, while also outlining strategies to develop, implement, or update your estate plan.

Thank you to local sponsorship, the event is free to attend. A complimentary meal following the program will also be provided. Event sponsors include Garland & Rodriguez Attorneys at Law and Newman Thompson & Gray, P.C.

Registration deadline is Wednesday, November 8. For more information, or to register, contact either the Hancock or Kossuth County Extension Office:

Hancock County: (641) 923-2856, www.extension.iastate.edu/hancock

Kossuth County: (515) 295-2469, www.extension.iastate.edu/kossuth