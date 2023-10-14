Fort Dodge Now Has Iowa’s First Safe Haven Baby Box

The state’s first Safe Haven Baby Box is now available on the north side of the Fort Dodge Fire Department. The box was christened Thursday with a blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony. The founder and CEO of the company that makes the boxes, Monica Kelsey, is a retired firefighter medic, ex-military and says she has always been on the frontlines of trying to protect something.

Kelsey says she was abandoned by her 17-year-old mother who had been sexually assaulted in 1972 and sees the mission of bringing baby boxes to communities across the country as a calling.

The box allows the parents to safely leave the baby if it is not wanted. It comes to Fort Dodge after a case where a mother and father drowned their newborn in the bathtub. The next closest baby box to Fort Dodge is in St. Louis, Missouri.