Winnebago’s Oldest County Bridge to be Replaced

Progressive Structures, LLC will be replacing the bridge on R20 with a 16′ x 12′ precast concrete box culvert. The project is located 1.2 miles north of Highway 9 near Buffalo Center and is expected to take 3-4 weeks.

The road will be closed during construction and traffic will be detoured to west to 10th Ave (Mill Road).

Almost 100 years old, this bridge is the oldest in Winnebago County, originally built in 1924 on then U.S. Highway 322. In 1959, the bridge was rebuilt and widened from 20 to 30 feet wide. Somewhat unique to Winnebago County, this bridge is a steel I-beam bridge built on tall concrete abutments. Highway 322 was renamed Iowa Highway 254 in 1969 and eventually to County Road R20 when jurisdiction was given to Winnebago County in 1980.