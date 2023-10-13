Iowa House Republicans Condemn Attack on Israel

Iowa House Republicans today condemned the recent attack on Israel and expressed support for the country and its people.

“The Iowa House Republicans stand with the people of Israel in the wake of this horrific attack,” said Speaker of the House Pat Grassley. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the ruthless acts of violence that have been perpetrated against innocent civilians. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Israel during this challenging time.”

“The attack on Israel is an attack on all of us who believe in democracy, freedom, and the rule of law,” said Majority Leader Matt Windschitl. “Now more than ever, the Iowa House Republicans stand with the people of Israel and Jews around the world. We will not be intimidated by those who seek to destroy our values. We stand with the people of Israel and will continue to support them in their fight for freedom and democracy.”

Iowa House Republicans express vigorous support and commitment to the welfare, security, and survival of the State of Israel. We convey our most heartfelt condolences to all innocent victims in this conflict, their families, and their communities and unequivocally support the right of the State of Israel to exist as a sovereign and independent nation.