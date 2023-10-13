Grassley and Colleagues Issue Resounding Warning against Domestic Terrorist Threats

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), along with Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), today issued the following joint statement warning potential perpetrators against making any domestic threats precipitated by Hamas’ attacks in Israel:

“The Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel are despicable and depraved. As we mourn the hundreds of lives lost, including at least 27 U.S. citizens, we must also remain vigilant in our efforts to safeguard our communities at home. The first duty of government is to protect the national security of our citizens and keep Americans safe.

“To any bad actors who dare cross onto American soil seeking to exploit the crisis in Israel and wreak havoc domestically, our message is clear: Any threat to the United States will be pursued and suppressed swiftly, forcefully and to the fullest extent of U.S. justice. Your vile and hateful acts have no place here. The United States will relentlessly defend against domestic threats while supporting Israel as it fights to eradicate Hamas’ campaign of evil.”