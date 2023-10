23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 7

This week’s Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City.

Emma Anderson helped Forest City to a TIC Conf. Title last week, 3-1 over Lake Mills.

Anderson was near perfect directing the Forest City defense. She had 24 digs (6 per set) and was a perfect 16-16 serving with two ace serves. Anderson also had an assist for the Indians as they claimed victory.