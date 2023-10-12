Travis Lee Hoffman, age 42 of Lake Mills, died on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

A memorial service to celebrate Travis’ life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St. in Lake Mills with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time at the church on Tuesday.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is assisting the family with arrangements.