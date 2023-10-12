Thompson Chosen as Volunteer of the Year

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce has named Troy Thompson as the 2023 Volunteer of the Year. Thompson was chosen for his ongoing efforts to the community. Thompson was grateful for the honor.

Thompson fervently believes in volunteering for the community to make a difference in the lives of its residents.

One of the areas where Thompson volunteers his time and effort is in BrickStreet Theatre.

Thompson also does work outside of the theater realm which is near and dear to his heart.

Thompson also serves on the Veterans Commission for Winnebago County in an appointed role.