Public Hearing for Proposed Summit Carbon Pipeline to Resume November 6

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order that addresses the remainder of the public evidentiary hearing dates regarding the petition for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit by Summit Carbon Solutions, LLC (Summit Carbon), for its proposed carbon capture pipeline. The public hearing will resume at 10 a.m. November 6, 2023, at the Cardiff Event Center in Fort Dodge.

On August 22, the IUB began the public hearing proceeding in the Summit Carbon docket (HLP-2021-0001) for the presentation of evidence and the cross-examination of witnesses, which continued until the IUB suspended the hearing on October 5. Throughout the seven weeks of testimony, the IUB has consistently stated the hearing would continue until every witness has testified.

Based on the information provided by remaining witnesses or their attorney, the IUB scheduled the hearing to resume November 6-8 to hear testimony from non-intervening eminent domain landowners and other witnesses who have yet to testify. Summit Carbon will begin its rebuttal testimony, if any, on November 9. The hearing will not occur on November 10 in observation of Veterans Day.

The IUB will then continue the hearing on November 16 and 17 to complete Summit Carbon’s rebuttal testimony. The rebuttal testimony will be based upon testimony already presented by the other parties in this case.

If the remaining witness testimony does not last through November 8 as scheduled, Summit Carbon is required to have its rebuttal witnesses available to begin testifying.

The IUB cannot issue its final decision on Summit Carbon’s permit application until the hearing has concluded. Once the hearing has ended, the IUB will review all the evidence, testimony, exhibits, and comments filed in the docket record and issue a final decision through an order filed in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001.

Summit Carbon filed its petition for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit on January 28, 2022.